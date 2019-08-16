Today
NFL Preseason — Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m., NFL Network; Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network; Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m., NFL Network.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, noon, Root Sports; Houston at Oakland, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Little League Baseball — World Series, international elimination games at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and U.S. Elimination Game at 5 p.m., ESPN.
American Legion Baseball — AAA World Series, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Tennis — Western & Southern Open semifinals, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour The BMW Championship, 9 a.m. and noon, Golf Channel; U.S. Amateur, noon, Fox; PGA Tour Champions Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 2 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Big 3 Basketball — Week 9 from Dallas, noon, CBS.
Sunday, Aug. 18
NFL Preseason — New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS: Seattle at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Fox.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, 10 a.m., Root Sports; Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta, 10 a.m., TBS; Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Baseball — World Series, winner’s bracket games at 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., ESPN.
American Legion Baseball — AAA World Series, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Major League Soccer — Atlanta United at Portland, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
National Women’s Soccer League — Sky Blue vs. Seattle, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS.
Auto Racing — NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; IndyCar The ABC Supply 500, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — U.S. Amateur, 4 a.m., Fox Sports 1, and 12:30 p.m., Fox; PGA Tour BMW Championship, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Golf Channel; Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Dicks Sporting Goods Open, 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Tennis — Western & Southern Open, women’s final at 11 a.m. and men’s final at 1 p.m., ESPN2.
Monday, Aug. 19
Preseason NFL — San Francisco at Denver, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — World Series, consolation game at 8 a.m., international elimination games at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and United States elimination games at noon and 5 p.m., all on ESPN.
American Legion Baseball — AAA World Series, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPNU.