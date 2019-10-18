Today
College Football — Clemson at Louisville, 9 a.m., ABC; West Virginia at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Florida at South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Houston at UConn, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Kent State at Ohio, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Iowa State at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Oregon State at California, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12 Network and KBBR (1340 AM); LSU at Mississippi State, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Oregon at Washington, 12:30 p.m., ABC and KWRO (630 AM); Temple at SMU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Tulsa at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU; South Florida at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, 12:30 p.m., NFL Network; Baylor at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., Fox; Kentucky at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN; Arizona State at Utah, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network; East Carolina at Central Florida, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Tulane at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at Washington State, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Michigan at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at USC, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Boise State at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at Utah State, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU; Air Force at Hawaii, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, New York Yankees at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, noon, NBC.
Major League Soccer — Playoffs, Portland at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS.
Sunday, Oct. 20
NFL Football — Oakland at Green Bay, 10 a.m., CBS; Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta, 10 a.m., Fox; Baltimore at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Philadelphia at Dallas, 5 p.m., NBC.
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, New York Yankees at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (if necessary).
Major League Soccer — Playoffs, New York at Philadelphia, noon, Fox Sports 1; Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., ESPN.
National Women’s Soccer League — Semifinals, Portland at Chicago, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Monday, Oct. 21
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
NFL Football — New England at New York Jets, 5 p.m., ESPN.