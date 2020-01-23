Today
Men’s College Basketball — Delaware at Hofstra, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Minnesota at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Belmont at Murray State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Florida International at Old Dominion, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Washington at Utah, 5 p.m,. Pac-12 Network; Michigan State at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Valparaiso at Missouri State, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; UConn at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Washington State at Colorado, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network; San Francisco at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; USC at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPNU; UCLA at Oregon State, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NBA Basketball — Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., TNT; Dallas at Portland, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Figure Skating — U.S. Championships, pairs short program at 2p.m. and ladies short program at 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Tennis — Australian Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — LPGA Tour Gainbridge LPGA, 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open, noon, Golf Channel.
Friday, Jan. 24
High School Boys Basketball — Bandon at Coquille, 5:30 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Marshfield at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM); North Bend at Churchill, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Bandon at Coquille, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Marshfield at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m., KMSH (105.1 FM).
Women’s College Basketball — Utah at California, noon, Pac-12 Network; Arizona State at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oregon State at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Men’s College Basketball — Kent State at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Yale at Brown, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Wisconsin at Purdue, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Marquette at Butler, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NBA Basketball — TBA, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Figure Skating — U.S. Championships, rhythm dance, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network, and ladies’ short competition, 5 p.m., NBC.
Tennis — Austrlian Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — LPGA Tour Gainbridge LPGA, 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open, noon, Golf Channel.
Hockey — NHL Skills Competition, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Men’s College Basketball — Missouri at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN; Iowa State at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Illinois at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Miami at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; VCU at La Salle, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Villanova at Providence, 9 a.m., CBS; Army at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; LSU at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN; Mississippi State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Virginia Tech at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPNU; St. John’s at DePaul, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Tennessee at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; SMU at Memphis, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPNU; TCU at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2; USC at Oregon State, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Kentucky at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN; Kansas State at Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN2; George Mason at Davidson, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Tulane at East Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Washington State at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Baylor at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Central Florida at Wichita State, 5 p.m., ESPNU; Washington at Colorado, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Arizona at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Colorado State at Utah State, 7 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
Hockey — All-Star Game, 5:30 p.m., NBC.
Figure Skating — U.S. Championships, free dance and pairs free skate, 11:30 a.m., NBC, and 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Auto Racing — Rolex 24, 10:30 a.m., NBC, and 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, NBC; LPGA Tour The Gainbridge LPGA, noon, Golf Channel.
Tennis — Australian Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Track & Field — New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.