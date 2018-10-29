Today

High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).

NFL Football — New England at Buffalo, 8:15 a.m., ESPN.

NBA Basketball — Portland at Indiana, 4 p.m., KHSN (1230 AM).

Tuesday, Oct. 30

NBA Basketball — Portland at Houston, 5 p.m., KHSN (1230 AM).

College Football — Miami at Buffalo, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Kent State at Bowling Green, 5 p.m., ESPNU.

Hockey — Vegas at Nashville, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

NBA Basketball — Indiana at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN; San Antonio at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

College Football — Ball State at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer — Playoffs, Portland at Houston, 6:30 p.m., Root Sports.

