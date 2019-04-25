Today
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs: Denver at San Antonio, 5 p.m., TNT.
Major League Baseball — Texas at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
NFL Football — NFL Draft, 5 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Zurich Classic, 12:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA tour LA Open, 3:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: Columbus at Boston, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Dallas at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, April 26
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Texas at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
NFL Football — NFL Draft, 4 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network; 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: Carolina at New York Islanders, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Colorado at San Jose, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Legends of Golf, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Zurich Classic, 12:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour LA Open, 3:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
College Track & Field — Penn Relays, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Saturday, April 27
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs: TBA.
Major League Baseball — Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Milwaukee at New York Mets, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Texas at Seattle, 6 p.m., Root Sports.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: Dallas at St. Louis, noon, NBC; Columbus at Boston, 5 p.m., NBC.
NFL Football — NFL Draft, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Auto Racing — Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR monster Energy Cup qualifying, 7 a.m., Fox Sports 1, and 1:30 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Xfinity Series Taladega 300, qualifying at 7 a.m. and race at 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Track & Field — Penn Relays, 9:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Drake Relays, noon, NBC Sports Network.
PGA Tour — PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour LA Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.