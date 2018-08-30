Today
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Springfield, 3 p.m., and Marshfield vs. South Medford, 4:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
Major League Football — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
NFL Preseason — Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m., NFL Network; Denver at Arizona, 7 p.m., NFL Network.
College Football — UCF at UConn, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Wake Forest at Tulane, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m., ESPN; Missouri State at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Weber State at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN, and 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League final, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Web.com Tour DAP Championship, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, Aug. 31
High School Football — North Bend at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM) and K-Light (98.7 FM); Elmira at Siuslaw, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM) and KURY (95.3 FM).
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
College Football — Syracuse at Western Michigan, 3 p.m., CBS Sporst Network; Army at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN; San Diego State at Stanford, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Colorado vs. Colorado State, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN, and 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — Web.com Tour DAP Championship, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Dell Technologies Championship, 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, 3:30 p.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 5:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League final, 4 p.m., NBC.
Women’s Soccer — Friendly, Chile at United States, 8:20 p.m., ESPN2.
WNBA Basketball — Playoffs, Altanta at Washington, 5 p.m., and Seattle at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS.
Saturday, Sept. 1
College Football — Oregon State at Ohio State, 9 a.m., ABC and KBBR (1340 AM); Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas at Maryland, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Mississippi at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN; James Madison at North Carolina State, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Villanova at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPNEWS; Houston at Rice, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Austin Peay at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Washington at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Tennessee at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Central Michigan at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU; Washingotn State at Wyoming, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; UNLV at USC, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Norht Carolina at California, 1 p.m., Fox; Boise State at Troy, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS; Cincinnati at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPN; Indiana at Florida International, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Michigan at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Stpehen F. Austin at Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Louisville vs. Alabama, 5 p.m., ABC; Bowling Green at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks and KWRO (630 AM); Akron at Nebraska, 5 p.m., Fox; Texas-San Antonio at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; BYU at Arizona, 7:45 p.m., ESPN; Navy at Haawaii, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Major League Baseball — Detroit at New York Yankees, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Oakland, 6 p.m., Root Sports.
Tennis — U.S. open, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Auto Racing — Formula One Italian Grand Prix qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying at 9:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network, and race at 12:30 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Bojangles’ Southern 500 qualifying, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Web.com Tour DAP Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Dell Technologies Championship, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, 3:30 p.m., Golf Chanenl; Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 5:30 p.m., Golf Channel.