Today
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto, 5 p.m., TNT; Portland at Denver, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m., Root Sports.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Wednesday, May 8
Pro Basketball — Boston at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT; Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m., Root Sports and ESPN.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Thursday, May 9
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs: Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m., Root Sports.
Golf — European Tour British Masters, 7:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Byron Nelson Classic, 12:30 p.m., Golf Channel.