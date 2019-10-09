Today
Baseball — Playoffs, St. Louis at Atlanta, 2 p.m., TBS; Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 5:30 p.m., TBS.
College Football — Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Preseason — New Orleans at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Hockey — New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Los Angeles at Vancouver, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Thursday, Oct. 10
High School Football — North Bend at Springfield, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Tampa Bay at Houston, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NFL Football — New York Giants at New England, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
College Football — Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Syracuse at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ESPN; Louisiana Monroe at Texas State, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU.
Gymnastics — World Championships, 7 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour The Houston Open, noon, Golf Channel.
WNBA Basketball — WNBA Finals Game 5, Connecticut at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (if necessary).
Friday, Oct. 11
High School Football — Junction City at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM); Reedsport at Coquille, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Siuslaw at Santiam Christian, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM); Douglas at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m., KURY (95.3 FM).
College Football — Lafayette at Princeton, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Colorado State at New Mexico, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN; Colorado at Oregon, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1 and KWRO (630 AM).
Major League Baseball — National League Championship Series Game 1, 5 p.m., TBS.
Gymnastics — World Championships, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Auto Racing — Formula One Japanese Grand Prix qualifying, 11 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour The Houston Open, noon, Golf Channel.