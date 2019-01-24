Today
Tennis — Australian Open men’s semifinal, 12:30 a.m., ESPN.
NBA Basketball — Golden State at Washington, 5 p.m., TNT; Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — Memphis at Temple, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Tulsa at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Michigan State at Iowa, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m,. CBS Sports Network; Washington at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Belmont at Murray State, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Arizona at USC, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; St. Mary’s at BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona State at UCLA, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Washington State at Oregon State, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Figure Skating — U.S. Championships, pairs short program, 2 p.m., and ladies’ short program, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network; European Championships men’s short program, 4 p.m., and pairs free skate, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — European Tour Dubai Desert Classic, 3:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Golf Channel; PGAT Tour Farmers Insurance Open, 8:15 a.m. and noon, Golf Channel.
Extreme Sports — Winter X Games, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Friday, Jan. 25
High School Boys Basketball — Myrtle Point at Coquille, 5:30 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Elmira at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); North Bend at Churchill, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Churchill at North Bend, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Myrtle Point at Coquille, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Elmira at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
NBA Basketball — Toronto at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Tennis — Australian Open women’s championship, 12:30 a.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Buffalo at Kent State, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Rider at Iona, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Butler at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Figure Skating — European Championships, rhythm dance competition, 11 a.m., and ladies’ free skate, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network; U.S. Championships, rhythm dance, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network; U.S. Championships, 5 p.m., NBC.
Hockey — NHL All-Star Skills Competition, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open, noon, Golf Channel; European Tour Dubai Desert Classic, 12:30 a.m., Golf Channel.
Extreme Sports — Winter X Games, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Tennis — Australian Open men’s championship, 12:30 a.m., ESPN.
NBA Basketball — Golden State at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
Men’s College Basketball — Iowa State at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Florida at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Colgate at Loyala-Maryland, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Alabama at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Virginia at Notre Dame, 10 a.m., CBS; Marquette at Xavier, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Davidson at Saint Louis, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Texas at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Kansas State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN; Utah State at New Mexico, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Washington at Oregon State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN2; South Florida at East Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU; Kanas at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN; Arkansas at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Wichita State at UConn, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Utah at California, 5 p.m., ESPNU; Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; UNLV at San Diego State, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Arizona State at USC, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2;
College Football — Senior Bowl, 11:30 a.m., NFL Network.
Hockey — NHL All-Star Game, 5 p.m., NBC.
Golf — PGA Tour, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS.
Figure Skating — European Championships, men’s free skate, 8 a.m., NBC Sports Nework; U.S. Championships, free dance, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Extreme Sports — Winter X Games, 7 a.m., ESPN2; 10 a.m., ABC; 7 p.m., ESPN.