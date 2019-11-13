Today

NBA Basketball — Los Angeles Clippers at Houston, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN.

Men’s College Basketball — LSU at Virginia Commonwealth, 3 p.m., ESPN2; St. Joseph’s at Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Villanova at Ohio State, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Purdue at Marquette, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

College Football — Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m., ESPNU; Northern Illinois at Toledo, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Hockey — Washington at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Chicago at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Thursday, Nov. 14

NFL Football — Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.

NBA Basketball — Dallas at New York, 5 p.m., TNT; Brooklyn at Denver, 7:30 p.m., TNT.

Men’s College Basketball — Penn State at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; owson at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan State at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports1.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

College Football — Buffalo at Kent State, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; North Carolina at Pittsburg, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Golf — PGA Tour Mayakoba Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel.

Friday, Nov. 15

NBA Basketball — Utah at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

College Football — Louisiana Tech at Marshall, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Fresno State at San Diego State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.

Men’s College Basketball — West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Alabama at Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; BYU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNU.

Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Ford EcoBoost 200, qualifying at 1:30 p.m. and race at 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Golf — PGA Tour Mayakoba Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0