Today
NBA Basketball — Philadelphia at Indiana, 5 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Ohio State at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Bethune-Cookman at DePaul, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Football — Ohio at Miami or Toledo at Northern Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPNU, and 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — LPGA Blue Bay, 8 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Nashville at Colorado, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Thursday, Nov. 8
NBA Basketball — Houston at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., TNT; Los Angeles Clippers at Portland, 7 p.m., KHSN (1230 AM); Milwaukee at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
NFL Football — Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
College Football — North Carolina Central at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Wake Forest at North Carolina State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Soccer — Playoffs, Portland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Women’s Soccer — Friendly, United States at Portugal, 10 a.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; Blue Bay LPGA, 8 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, Nov. 9
High School Football — Class 4A Playoffs: Mazama at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
College Football — Louisville at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Fresno State at Boise State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2.
Men’s College Basketball — Providence vs. Wichita State, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Arkansas vs. Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Elon, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Maryland at Navy, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Buffalo at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Yale vs. California, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — Boston at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Can-Am 500 qualifying, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NHRA Auto Club finals, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Mayakoba Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cub Championship, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; Blue Bay LPGA, 8 p.m., Golf Channel.