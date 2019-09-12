Today
NFL Football — Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network.
World Cup Basketball — Semifinals, 1 a.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Cincinnati at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Golf — PGA Tour Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; Solheim Cup, midnight, Golf Channel.
Friday, Sept. 13
High School Football — Gladstone at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM); North Bend at North Eugene, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Elkton at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Bandon, 7 p.m., KURY (95.3 FM); Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM); Siuslaw at Philomath, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM).
College Football — North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN; Washington State at Houston, 6:15 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
World Cup Basketball — Semifinals, 1 a.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Tour Military Tribute at The Greengrier, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; Solheim Cup, midnight, Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series The World of Westgate 200, qualifying at 2:30 p.m. and race at 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Canadian Football League — Ottawa at BC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Saturday, Sept. 14
College Football — Ohio State at Indiana, 9 a.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at Penn State, 9 a.m., ESPN; Arkansas State at Georgia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Temple, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Kansas State at Mississippi State, 9 a.m., ESPN; North Carolina State at West Virginia, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Air Force at Colorado, 10 a.m., Pac-12 Network; New Mexico at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Alabama at South Carolina, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Stanford at Central Florida, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; USC at BYU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; East Carolina at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Memphis at South Alabama, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU; Army at Texas-San Antonio, 12:30 p.m., NFL Network; Oklahoma State at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona State at Michigan State, 1 p.m., Fox; Iowa at Iowa State, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Cal Poly at Oregon State, 1:15 p.m., Pac-12 Network and KBBR (1340 AM); Kent State at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN; Lamar at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Clemson at Syracuse, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Hawaii at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oklahoma at UCLA, 5 p.m., Fox; Texas at Rice, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Portland State at Boise State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Texas Tech at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Montana at Oregon, 7:45 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Major League Baseball — Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6 p.m., Root Sports.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, qualifying at 11:30 a.m. and race at 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The South Point 400 qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Solheim Cup, 5 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, noon, Golf Channel.