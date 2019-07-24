Today

Cycling — Tour de France, Stage 17, 3:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Major League Baseball — Texas at Seattle, 12:30 p.m., Root Sports; Teams TBA, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Swimming — World Championships, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Thursday, July 25

Cycling — Tour de France, Stage 18, 4 a.m., NBC Sports Network

Major League Baseball — Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Swimming — World Championships, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Golf — LPGA Golf The Evian Championship, 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Senior British Open, 4 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel; World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Classic, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour The Barracuda Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.

Pan American Games — Day 2, 7 a.m. ESPNU.

World Team Tennis — Orange County at Vegas, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

TBT Basketball — Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, 4 p.m., and AfterShocks vs. Iowa United, 6 p.m., ESPN.

Friday, July 26

Cycling — Tour De France Stage 19 5 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Track & Field — U.S. Championships, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Swimming — World Championships, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Major League Baseball — Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Golf — LPGA Tour The Evian Championship, 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; British Senior Open, 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., Golf Channel; USGA Girls Junior, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; World Golf Champions FedEx St. Jude Classic, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour The Barracuda Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.

Major League Soccer — Atlanta United at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m., ESPN.

Pan American Games — Day 3, 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., ESPNU.

World Team Tennis — Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

TBT Basketball — Boheim’s Army vs. We Are D3 4 p.m., ESPN.

