Today
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs, Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., TNT.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: San Jose at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Senior PGA Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, May 24
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Auto Racing — Indy 500 Carb Day, 8 and 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Senior PGA Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.
College Softball — NCAA super regionals, noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU.
Saturday, May 25
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs, Toronto at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Major League Baseball — Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; teams TBA, 4 p.m., Fox; Seattle at Oakland, 1 p.m., Root Sports.
Golf — PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; Senior PGA Championship, noon, NBC; LPGA Tour Pure Silk Championship, noon, Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — Formula One Monaco Grand Prix qualifying 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series The Alsco 300, qualifying at 6:30 a.m. and race at 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Softball — NCAA super regionals, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., ESPN, and 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPN2.
WNBA Basketball — Phoenix at Seattlle, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Diving — U.S. Nationals, 9:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network, and 11 a.m., NBC.