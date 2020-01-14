Today
High School Girls Basketball — Springfield at North Bend, 5:15 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — Springfield at North Bend, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Nebraska at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Duke at Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPN; Mississippi at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Richmond at Davidson, 4 p.m., ESPNU; VCU at Dayton, 5 p.m, CBS Sports Network; DePaul at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Kansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2; TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Wyoming at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network; San Diego State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., ESPN2.
Hockey — Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, 11 a.m., Golf Channel.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
NBA Basketball — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m., ESPNU; Seton Hall at Butler, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Virginia at Florida State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Creighton at Georgetown, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Tennessee at Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Wichita State at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU; SMU at Houston, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, 10:30 a.m., Golf Channel.
Biathlon — World Cup women’s 7.5K sprint, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Men’s College Basketball — Cincinnati at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN; Charleston Southern at Campbell, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Utah at Arizona, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Colorado at Arizona State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Washington State, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, 6 p.m., ESPNU; California at USC, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oregon State at Washington, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Basketball — Boston at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT; Denver at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Golf — LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour American Express, noon, Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.