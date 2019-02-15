Today
NBA Basketball — All-Star Saturday Night, 5 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — Maryland at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; Clemson at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; George Washington at Duquesne, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Auburn at Vanderbilt, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Oklahoma State at Texas, 10 a.m., CBS; Baylor at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN; Fordham at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Xavier at Providence, 11 a.m., Fox; Indiana at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Florida at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Army at Navy, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; West Virginia at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Iowa State at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; VCU at Dayton, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network; La Salle at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network; North Carolina State at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Iowa at Rutgers, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Memphis at UCF, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Temple at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Boise State at San Diego State, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Tennessee at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN; Bradley at Illinois State, 5 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Washington at Washington State, 5 p.m., ESPNU; USC at California, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Gonzaga at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at Wyoming, 7 p.m., ESPNU; Arizona State at Utah, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1; UCLA at Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 9 p.m., ESPN2.
AAF Football — Salt Lake at Birmingham, 11 a.m., TNT.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series The Daytona 300, qualifying at 6:30 a.m., and race at 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Softball — Oregon vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPNU.
Golf — PGA Tour Genesis Open, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic, noon, Golf Channel.
Skiing — World Championships women’s slalom, 5 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Daytona 500, 11:30 a.m., Fox.
NBA Basketball — All-Star Game, 5:20 p.m., TBS and TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — Ohio State at Michigan State, 10 a.m., CBS; Wichita State at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., ESPN; Houston at Tulane, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Seton Hall at Creighton, noon, Fox Sports 1; Missouri State at Loyola-Chicago, 1 p.m., ESPNU; Villanova at St. John’s, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Miami at Boston College, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Arizona at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPNU.
AAF Football — Orlando at San Antonio, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Bowling — PBA Players Championship, 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Genesis Open, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic, noon, Golf Channel.
Hockey — New York Rangers at Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m., NBC; St. Louis at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Philadelphia at Detroit, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Skiing — World Championships men’s slalom, 5 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Monday, Feb. 18
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Boston University at Holy Cross, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Virginia at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN; Alcorn State at Arkansas Pine Bluff, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Illinois at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; teams TBA, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPNU.
Women’s College Basketball — Oregon at Oregon State, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Hockey — Tampa Bay at Columbus, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Boston at San Jose, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.