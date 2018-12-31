When Swiffer WetJet hit the market years ago, consumers went wild for it. I loved my Swiffer but did not like the price of the cleaning pads. And my readers didn't like it either. Readers still send me their tips on what they use instead of disposable, pricey Swiffer cleaning pads. I like Brenda's idea, as it saves money and recycles.
SECOND LIFE FOR FLANNEL
Dear Mary: My tip involves giving my husband's old flannel lounge pants and flannel shirts a second life as cleaning pads for my Swiffer. I cut pieces 8 inches by 20 inches (or to fit your mop head of choice), attach to the mop head and then dampen with water before use. When I'm done mopping, I toss them in the laundry. -- Brenda
PASTRY BLENDER MASHUP
Dear Mary: I don't have a potato masher and do not intend to get one any time soon. I do have a pastry blender, which I use for making pastries, but I also use it to mash bananas for banana bread, beans for black bean burgers and avocados for guacamole. It does a great job. -- Staci
FILLING UP ON VEGGIES
Dear Mary: My mother always said that veggies taste better when you're hungry. So, at mealtime, I serve my children their veggies first and wait as long as possible to serve the main course. For some reason, the veggies are gone before the main course. Go figure! -- Diane
TOASTY LOTION
Dear Mary: I solved the discomfort of applying cold body lotion in the winter and discovered a great tip at the same time. My bathroom is heated, but when I rub in lotion after a shower, I freeze. I found that if I lay the bottle of lotion in the shower when I get in, the hot water warms it up. No more cold lotion. -- Audrey
FITTED SHEETS NEED DIRECTIONS
Dear Mary: Fitted sheets can be a problem because it's hard to tell which are the sides and which are the ends. I solved that problem by putting a mark in permanent marker on the elastic band at the top and bottom ends. I hope that counts as a great reader tip. -- George
It sure does! -- MH
CLINGY CLEANER CLEANS GROUT
I hate cleaning grout in the shower. I haven't found anything that will stick on the grout and clean. One day, I realized that toilet bowl cleaner is thick and clings. I poured it on the grout, left it there about 15 minutes and then washed it away with the shower head. Not one speck of mildew was left, and the grout looked brand-new. -- Gwynn
TAB THAT LICENSE
Dear Mary: Where I work, customers are required to show their photo ID. Many people have difficulty getting their license out of their wallet, but one customer did a very clever thing.
She took a piece of Scotch tape, folded it over and made a tab on one end of her driver's license. She just pulled on the tab and the license slid right out of her wallet. I have done this for many people, and they are amazed at how much easier it is for them, myself included. -- Susan
SAVING LIKE MAD
Dear Mary: My husband and I take the money we save using coupons at the grocery store and place it in our "mad money" container. We also add any spare change to the container. It is amazing how it adds up when you actually save this money. Our mad money has funded weekend getaways, special purchases and savings for a grandchild's education. -- Jan