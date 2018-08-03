CLEVELAND (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in a game for the first time in the major leagues, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Friday night.
Ohtani, whose four hits were also the most of his big league career, singled in the eighth and scored the go-ahead run on David Fletcher's double.
The Angels won at Progressive Field for the first time since June 17, 2014, breaking a 10-game skid.
Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the first and a solo home run in the third off Mike Clevinger.
Justin Anderson (3-2) pitched the seventh and the Angels' bullpen held the Indians to one run over the final four innings.
RED SOX 4, YANKEES 1: Rick Porcello pitched a one-hitter, Steve Pearce homered for the fourth time in two nights and Boston beat New York after manager Alex Cora's ejection to open a season-high 7½-game lead in the AL East.
Miguel Andujar's leadoff homer in the third was the only hit allowed by Porcello (13-4), who matched his season high with nine strikeouts and walked none. He retired the last 21 batters and needed only 86 pitches in his first complete game this season.
Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first. Porcello hit Brett Gardner with an 0-2 pitch starting the game, and New York's Luis Severino (14-5) answered with a high-and-inside fastball when Mookie Betts led off the bottom half.
WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2, 10 INNINGS: Yoan Moncada hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, lifting Chicago past Tampa Bay.
Nicky Delmonico had a two-out double in the 10th off Jose Alvarado (1-4) and was replaced by pinch-runner Adam Engel. Tim Anderson was intentionally walked, and Moncada hit a liner over left fielder Jake Bauers.
RANGERS 11, ORIOLES 3: Rougned Odor hit a grand slam and Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos had back-to-back homers in a seven-run fourth inning as Texas beat Baltimore.
Texas has outscored the Orioles 28-11 in winning the first two of a four-game series between last-place teams.
BLUE JAYS 7, MARINERS 2: Ryan Borucki was tiring as he prepared to enter the eighth inning for the first time in his major league career. Fortunately, the Blue Jays' rookie left-hander had the boisterous assistance of a crowd packed with Canadians vacationing a bit south of the border in Seattle.
The 24-year-old starter, pitching in his seventh game, breezed through a perfect eighth to put a signature on his first big league victory as Toronto beat a suddenly reeling Mariners team. He walked off the mound to a standing ovation from what seemed like a rare home crowd on the road.
Toronto got a well-balanced attack including home runs from Russell Martin and Devon Travis and added three insurance runs in the ninth.
ATHLETICS 1, TIGERS 0: Ramon Laureano singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning for his first major league hit in his big league debut, sending Oakland past Detroit.
After going hitless with two strikeouts before his milestone hit, Laureano finally ended the game that went 3 hours, 32 minutes with a clean hit to right against Buck Farmer (3-4). Laureano knew it, too, and clapped his hands.
Twins 6, Royals 4: Jake Cave drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and Minnesota endured a pair of rain delays before finally beating Kansas City in a game that ended early Saturday morning.
Play was halted for an hour and 31 minutes in the top of the fourth inning and again for 53 minutes in the bottom of the sixth. The game concluded at 12:56 a.m. local time.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 3: Eric Thames hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth off embattled Rockies closer Wade Davis, and Milwaukee beat Colorado.
It was Davis' sixth blown save of the season and his second in as many days after losing in St. Louis on Thursday.
Davis (1-5) struck out Mike Moustakas to start the inning before allowing a pair of one-out walks. After Jonathan Schoop popped out, Thames hit a 1-1 pitch deep into the right-field bleachers to end it.
PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 6: Adam Frazier's RBI single in the eighth inning helped Pittsburgh beat St. Louis in Chris Archer's Pirates debut.
Pittsburgh overcame a rough outing by Archer, acquired from Tampa Bay earlier in the week, as gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.
The Pirates broke a 6-6 tie in the eighth when Josh Harrison singled with one out off Jordan Hicks (3-3) and Jordy Mercer walked. After pinch-hitter Jose Osuna struck out, Frazier drove in Harrison by grounding a single into center field.
BRAVES 2, METS 1: Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking double off Jacob deGrom, Anibal Sanchez pitched six effective innings and Atlanta beat New York for its fifth straight win.
Johan Camargo homered in the second, a drive off the facing of the second deck in right field. DeGrom hit a tying single in the third against Anibal Sanchez (5-7), then allowed Ozzie Albies' go-ahead double in the fifth.
DeGrom (5-7) gave up six hits in eight inning innings while striking out nine and retiring his final 12 batters after Albies doubled. He leads the major leagues with a 1.85 ERA but is 0-5 in seven starts since June 18, tying the most consecutive decisions he has lost in his big league career.
CUBS 5, PADRES 4: Javier Baez tied his career high with his 23rd home run and took over the National League lead with 84 RBIs, helping Chicago beat San Diego.
Jose Quintana (10-7) allowed one run and four hits in six innings, leaving with a 3-1 lead.
PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 1: Vince Velasquez allowed two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead Philadelphia past Miami.
Velasquez (8-8) struck out seven and walked one to continue his strong form. The right-hander has a 0.71 ERA in his last five appearances. Velasquez didn't allow a hit until Miguel Rojas' two-out single in the fifth.
BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 3: The first pitch Eric Thames swung at made him look foolish — a looping curveball that bounced at the plate.
"I was like, 'OK, see the ball and trust whatever happens, happens,'" Thames said.
Thames found what he was looking for, hitting a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth off embattled Rockies closer Wade Davis, and Milwaukee beat Colorado.
INTERLEAGUE
ASTROS 2, DODGERS 1: Justin Verlander struck out 14 Dodgers and George Springer had a two-run double as Houston appeared to pick up where last fall's World Series left off in a victory over Los Angeles.
Verlander won his first career regular-season start at Dodger Stadium, giving up one run on four hits over 7 2/3 innings.