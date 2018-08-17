<h2>OGA Junior Tournaments
Coos Junior
Friday
At Coos Golf Club
Girls (15-18) — Anna Schweitzer, Albany, 87; Sophia Swartley, Portland, 109.
Junior Boys (16-18) — Alex Plummer, Eugene, 82; Jackson Forsyth, West Linn, 90.
Boys (14-15) — Sam Renner, Bend, 75; Gavin Swartley, Portland, 82; Carter Borror, Coquille, 83; Trent Anderson, Grants Pass, 84; Bryce Stiemert, Talent, 87; Talon Larson, Eugene, 95; Will Rushing, Vancouver, Wash., 115.
Intermediate Boys (12-13) — Nilay Naik, Lake Oswego, 94; Tyler Popken, Roseburg, 107.
Intermediate Girls (12-13) — Abigail McMonagle, Troutdale, 104.
PeeWee Boys (10-11) — Lucas Vanderlip, Gold Beach, 37; Harrison Scott, Roseburg, 42; Davis Hartwell, Klamath Falls, 43; Ryan Klampe, Florence, 43; Carson Krauss, Grants Pass, 46; Brady Popken, Roseburg, 49.
PeeWee Girls (10-11) — Margeaux Liloc, Coos Bay, 58; Marley Petrey, Bandon, 64.
PeeWee Boys (8-9) — Sevren Quinn, Bandon, 44; Brady Liloc, Coos Bay, 51; James Logan, Gold Beach, 52; Braeden Millhouser, Coquille, 58; Tevin Winters, Roseburg, 65.
Bandon Crossings Junior
Thursday
At Bandon Crossings
Junior Boys (16-18) — Cameron Kime, Brookings, 86; Alex Plummer, Eugene, 90; Hunter Endicott, Roseburg, 91; Jackson Forsyth, West Linn, 93; Taylor Westbrook, Smith River, Calif., 93; Kaden Wheeler, Beaverton, 95.
Boys (14-15) — Bryce Stiemert, Talent, 85; Gavin Swartley, Portland, 85; Nicholasa Nautiyal, Portland, 85; Sam Renner, Bend, 86; Kahner Aloha Hardin, Oakland, 87; Carter Borror, Coquille, 89; Trent Anderson, Grants Pass, 89; Talon Larson, Eugene, 106.
Intermediate Boys (12-13) — Brody Grieb, Bend, 86; Jordan Higgins, Vancouver, Wash., 86; Nilay Naik, Lake Oswego, 87.
Intermediate Girls (12-14) — Abigail McMonagle, Troutdale, 106.
PeeWee Boys (10-11) — Davis Hartwell, Klamath Falls, 35; Ryan Klampe, Florence, 36; Lucas Vanderlip, Gold Beach, 37; Carson Krauss, Grants Pass, 38; Ryder Grieb, Bend, 44; Bryce Grieb, Bend, 48.
PeeWee Girls (10-11) — Margeaux Liloc, Coos Bay, 58; Marley Petrey, Bandon, 65.
PeeWee Boys (8-9) — Sevren Quinn, Bandon, 38; Braedon Millhouser, Coquille, 39; Brady Liloc, Coos Bay, 51; Trevin Winters, Roseburg, 51; James Logan, Gold Beach, 56; Moctezuma Aguas, Bandon, 65.