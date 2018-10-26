<h2>Octoberfest
Oct. 6
Gymrnastics Plus scores, listed by level, with scores for vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around.
Level 3 Child 8
Vault: 5. Ally Wee, 8.750. Bars: 7. Wee, 7.800. Beam: 3. Wee, 8.350. Floor: 2. Wee, 8.825. All-Around: 6. Wee, 33.725.
Level 3 Child 10
Vault: 8. Alyssa Tyner, 8.300. Bars: 3. Tyner, 8.050. Beam: 4. Tyner, 8.400. Floor: 5. Tyner, 8.100. All-Around: 4. Tyner, 32.850.
Level 4 Child 6-9
Vault: 6. Ailey Barich, 7.550. Bars: 4. Barich, 5.800. Beam: 6. Barich, 8.100. Floor: 4. Barich, 8.450. All-Around: 5. Barich, 29.900.
Level 4 Child 10
Vault: 8. Annabelle VanHoof, 7.650. Bars: 11. VanHoof, 6.000. Beam: 6. VanHoof, 8.400. Floor: 7. VanHoof, 7.900. All-Around: 10. VanHoof, 29.950.
Level 4 Child 11
Vault: 3. Avie Bradbury-Nelson, 8.250; 7. tie-Maili Hiner, Kiarra Roland, 6.950. Bars: 5. Roland, 6.300; 6. Hiner, 6.100; 7. Bradbury-Nelson, 5.900. Beam: 5. Hiner, 8.650; 6. Roland, 7.550; 8. Bradbury-Nelson, 7.000. Floor: 4. Bradbury-Nelson, 8.075; 8. Roland, 7.625; 9. Hiner, 7.300. All-Around: 4. Bradbury-Nelson, 29.225; 5. Hiner, 29.000; 6. Roland, 28.425.
Level 5 Child 11-12
Vault: 2. Drew Hood, 8.950. Bars: 4. Hood, 6.400. Beam: 3. Hood, 8.350. Floor: 2. Hood, 9.225. All-Around: 3. Hooe, 32.925.