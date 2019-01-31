CHARLESTON -- Sea creature lovers bid farewell Monday to Ocatavius, the giant Pacific octopus that spent the last eight months enlightening students and visitors of the Charleston Marine Life Center.
"He came up in a spot prawn pot on the fishing boat Shenagin," Trish Mace, said Wednesday, of the deep sea creature that gained nearly 30 pounds eating crab and shellfish in a tank center stage at the center.
The Oregon Institute of Marine Biology holds permits to collect samples to be kept at the center and sometimes gets help through permitted vessels within the Charleston fishing fleet.
A crew of students, staff and volunteers fished him out of the aquarium with a handmade net, transferred him to a tub of water and hustled it to the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology's boat which was docked behind the aquarium.
After medical checks and a successful release, Mace said she expected Ocatavius to do well in the wild.
"We released it offshore in deep water near rocks," she said. "We want him to be able to hide and find food."