Back Row:
Hannah MrBryar, Kalia Corcoran, Owen Poore, Wylie O'Donoghue, Connor Medrano, Addysen Burnett, Chloe Looney, Tyler Watkins
Front Row:
Cason Quarisa, Ferryn Reed, Lexie Sullivan, Victor Jurgenson, Gage Swafford, Christian Jansen
BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students who were an example of showing KINDNESS the theme for February.
Students who are an example of the month's theme are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
For February, students who were an example of showing KINDNESS were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing. They are listed below:
Kindergarten
Cason Quarisa, by thanking each of his friends one by one for his Valentine's Day cards.
Ferryn Reed, by keeping a book safe for a friend while they went to the restroom.
Lexie Sullivan, by stopping in the middle of a race to help a classmate who fell down.
First grade
Scarlett Johnson, for showing kindness to a new student by teaching her to blend cards.
Victor Jurgenson, for being kind and helpful to a new student.
Gage Swafford, for being kind to a classmate and letting her have a chair he wanted.
Second grade
Kalia Corcoran, for being kind giving aid to someone who was injured
Hannah McBryar, for being kind in helping a friend who was hurt.
Christian Jansen, for showing kindness by taking time to help a hurt classmate.
Third grade
Wylie O'Donoghue, for being a generous and an inclusive friend.
Owen Poore, for taking chairs off the desks and helping another student.
Tyler Watkins, for helping a friend with his shoes after yoga.
Fourth grade
Connor Medrano, for trying to help a young friend who was having a hard morning.
Addysen Burnett, for always being ready to help others.
Chloe Looney, for going above and beyond by helping a peer in the lunch line wait his turn.
