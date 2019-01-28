The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Roseburg Police Department is pleased to announce that registration is open for their 2019 Citizens Police Academy class.
The Citizens Police Academy is for Douglas County residents who want to learn more about the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Roseburg Police Department. This hands-on, interactive, behind-the-scenes program is offered FREE of charge and allows citizens the opportunity to interact with local law enforcement officers, gain knowledge of how these agencies are organized, learn what their mandated functions consist of, as well as improving the understanding of the challenges law enforcement face serving and protecting our community.
The Academy meets once a week on Thursday evenings starting on April 4 through June 13, from 6 – 9 p.m. This is an 11-week commitment from the participants. Participants are required to attend at least nine of the sessions to successfully complete the academy and receive a Certificate of Completion. There is no charge for the academy and all materials will be provided.
The goal of the program is to provide information to Douglas County residents so they can make informed judgments about the law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Open discussion and better understanding can dispel common suspicions and misconceptions and increase police-community cooperation.
The Citizens Police Academy consists of classroom and hands-on instructional learning experiences. Subjects covered include: the job of a uniformed police officer, investigations, crime scene investigations, crime prevention, canine program, tactical operations, and much more. Participants will be involved in activities such as touring the communications center and jail, using police equipment, and participating in a simulated shoot/don’t shoot scenario.
Each applicant must fill out an application and undergo a criminal background check prior to approval and admission. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have no felony convictions, have no pending civil or criminal cases with the city, county or its employees and have no outstanding warrants for arrest.
The instructional courses will be held at the Roseburg Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone wishing to apply for the Citizens Police Academy may do so by visiting www.dcso.com or stopping by either agency. Class size is limited to 25, to allow for maximum instructor-student interaction.
Questions regarding the Citizens Police Academy can be directed to: Andrea Zielinski at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 541-440-4486 or Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch at the Roseburg Police Department, 541-492-6760.