NORTH BEND — Jake Simmons knew it was a good time to try.
At third base in a scoreless tie, with Brendon Roberts and Jayden Frank behind him, Simmons saw Brilee Heller’s first pitch to Dallas McGill kick away from Hillsboro Sky Sox catcher Tyler Bickford and took off for home. With one out, he wouldn’t be killing the rally. With Roberts and Frank, two good base runners, behind him, he knew the double play would be eliminated.
So he took off for home and scored standing up to give the North Coos Waterfront a 1-0 walkoff win over surprise Hillsboro in the third round of the American Legion Class A state tournament on Friday at Clyde Allen Field.
“(Heller) just happened to throw it in the dirt and I was like, ‘Opportunity,’” Simmons said.
North Coos applied pressure to the Hillsboro defense in the bottom of the seventh, using a leadoff walk from Brylee Anderson and consecutive quality bunts from Simmons and Roberts to load the bases with nobody out.
Reliever Brilee Heller, who took over for Jackson Koons after six stellar innings, bobbled Simmons’ bunt to let the speedster aboard, then his throw to Ben Ineson at first on Roberts’ was up the first base line and Ineson’s glove clipped Roberts on his way by, jarring the ball out of the glove for a tough-luck error.
Frank then bounced one to Jake Woodbury at third, who quickly threw to Bickford at home for the first out, bringing up McGill, who never got the chance to swing it. It was the two bunts, by Simmons and Roberts — and Javier Analco’s bunt in the sixth, that told the offensive story for North Coos on Friday.
“There were some bunts early on that I thought we really should’ve (gotten down), but we did do a good job of putting balls down when we needed to,” North Coos coach Brad Horning said.
It wasn’t a sore spot for McGill, though, after he dominated Hillsboro for six innings before escaping a seventh-inning jam to earn the complete game win.
McGill said he felt good in the bullpen after not throwing for a few weeks and that he had a feel for his curveball in the bullpen.
All he did was strike out nine Sky Sox with zero walks on 83 pitches, never throwing more than 17 in an inning, which he did three times. He struck out the side twice, the fourth and the sixth, and only ever gave up hard contact in the seventh.
Entering what would be McGill’s last frame, he had thrown just 66 pitches and had retired the last nine Sky Sox with six Ks in that stretch. But Hillsboro, which already has a comeback and extra-innings win this weekend, started the seventh with two singles, the second of which was a solid base hit up the middle from Bickford.
“I didn’t really have any thoughts of going to the bullpen there,” Horning said. “He wasn’t getting wild. Yeah, they swung and hit some balls. It just happened to be in the same inning.”
“I was thinking, ‘Let’s just get a groundball and a double play and then hopefully get a strikeout to get out of the inning,” McGill added.
Suddenly the ballpark got tense, but McGill stayed calm. His first pitch to Woodbury was a called strike and eventually Woodbury flied out to Frank behind second base, blew a fastball past Branden Gillard, then got Ryan Miller to fly out to his perfectly positioned high school teammate Javier Analco, who squeezed the final out of the inning, giving North Coos a chance to win it with one run in the home seventh.
It was a fitting end to the only truly stressful inning of the evening for McGill.
Offensively, though, Koons kept North Coos guessing and off-balance.
Simmons walked to start the home first, his first of two free passes, then Frank singled sharply an out later.
But Koons settled in. He sawed McGill off and got an easy lineout to Gillard at second, then coaxed an easy fly ball to Joe DePinto in center to end the threat. Koons struck out the side in the second, and walked two more Waterfront hitters in the third, but again slithered out of a two-on, two out jam.
The lefty’s crafty use of his fastball and changeup, both of which were moving around the zone, produced some uncharacteristically ugly North Coos swings.
“It was a total dual if you’re ever gonna see one,” Horning said. “Both kids — with no margin for error for them either way. It was pretty incredible of those kids to finish that way.”
Koons pitched around a leadoff walk, again to Anderson, and an error in the fifth, once again tip-toeing out of trouble.
Lucas Moe doubled into the right field corner to lead off the sixth then moved to third on a nice bunt down the first base line from Analco, but got no further, Koons stranding his second runner at third on the day.
But Koons had to come out after six innings and 102 pitches having struck out seven and walking four but going clean regardless. North Coos had some at-bats that weren’t technically productive but added up.
Roberts saw nine pitches in the third, but eventually popped out. Jayden Frank saw eight pitches the next batter and walked. Analco struck out after seeing six pitches and Corbin White grounded out after seeing seven.
Those long at-bats added up to the point that Koons, who was just as dominant as McGill, had to leave so North Coos could get to the Hillsboro bullpen.
“When a guy gets pulled out (because of pitch count), you’re part of that situation,” Horning said. “Those are important things.”
The Waterfront will play North Jackson on Saturday at 4 p.m. If North Coos wins, it’s in Sunday’s championship game at 1 p.m. If North Jackson wins, North Coos, as winner of Friday’s game against Hillsboro in the winner’s bracket, would play on Sunday at 4 p.m., awaiting the fate of the two other one-loss teams.
“We’re pretty excited because I don’t think a North Coos team has made it this far in a while,” McGill said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
North Coos 1, Hillsboro 0
Hillsboro;000;000;0;—;0;4;3
North Coos;000;000;1;—;1;3;0
Jackson Koons, Brilee Heller (7) and Tyler Bickford; Dallas McGill and Seth Cheser.
2B-SC: Lucas Moe.