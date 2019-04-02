NORTH BEND — The beginning was a bit sloppy and the ending was a bit anticlimactic, but it’s a win and the North Bend Bulldogs will happily take it.
In a game that featured nine total errors, North Bend worked seven walks — five of which came in the fifth and final inning — and beat the Springfield Millers 14-4 in a nonleague baseball game at Clyde Allen Field on Tuesday.
“We’re pretty happy,” Corbin White said. “We did a pretty good job hitting the ball.”
Bridger Holmes started for the Bulldogs on the mound and was stellar, allowing just four runs (one earned) on just one hit with five strikeouts and four walks.
North Bend coach Brad Horning was especially impressed with Holmes’ ability to stay around the plate, only letting a couple pitches get above the strike zone in any fashion.
Though there were the four walks, Holmes wasn’t sporadic in his control. Everything was around the plate and borderline balls, something that’s entirely out of his control.
“Bridger threw really well on the mound in terms of throwing the ball to home plate,” Horning said. “He was around the plate with everything. I think he threw two balls high the whole day. Everything else was right around the strike zone, where you want it.”
The defense, though, was a little shaky early.
The infield dirt was a little soggy after some rain earlier in the day and it ate infielders up on both sides. The defensive miscues helped North Bend score five runs in the bottom of the first, with Jayden Frank (single), Ian Spalding (sacrifice fly) and White (single) knocking in runs.
The Bulldogs sent nine men to the plate in the frame.
The next inning, though, wasn’t the ideal way to back up a crooked number.
Holmes walked two of the first three batters, then a snap throw to first got into right field, allowing Benjamin King, who walked and stole second, to score from third, where he advanced after an earlier ground out.
Then a tough hop got Isaac McCallister aboard with one out and he stole second, then, after a strikeout, Holmes plunked Tucker Born to load the bases.
This prompted North Bend to try a timing pick to first, something in which the pitcher, catcher and first baseman have to be in sync with their timing.
The timing was off and Holmes spun too early and threw to first, but White wasn’t there yet and the ball got all the way to the fence, allowing both Jaden Johnson and McCallister to score and cut North Bend’s lead to 5-3.
It was the closest Springfield got.
North Bend scored two runs in the bottom half of the second, benefiting from three more Springfield errors, with White knocking his second RBI single for a 7-3 lead.
Springfield got an unearned run in the fourth when Caleb Irvin got hit by a pitch and later scored when a ball died on the wet-ish infield dirt and skipped into left field for an unlikely error.
Then North Bend’s offense put the Millers away after a spectacular play in left field.
In the top of the fifth with North Bend up 8-4, Nate Hostetter doubled to right field off reliever Mane Freeman and the senior righty hit Johnson to follow with one out.
McCallister then drilled one to left field that Brendon Roberts had a bead on immediately and caught while hitting the solid green-painted fence
He immediately came up throwing, hit Frank at short with a strike. Frank spun and quickly got rid of it to Brylee Anderson at second to double up Hostetter who thought the fly ball would drop for sure.
“At first, I thought it was going out,” White said. “But then I saw it drop and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s going to catch it.’”
“One of the best catches I’ve seen ever,” Horning said. “And that kind of turns into some momentum the next (half) inning.”
Then it was a walk parade in the bottom half of that inning.
Holmes and White singled, the latter nabbing his third hit of the evening, then the next six Bulldogs reached base by five walks and a hit batter. All but one walk came with the bases loaded, which resulted in five runs and pushed the score from 8-4 to 13-4 with Spalding getting a chance to end it.
With two strikes, he lifted one to right field, which slightly fooled Anderson, who thought it might drop. It didn’t, and he had to scramble back to third and hustle home on the sacrifice fly for the Bulldogs’ 14th run to send everyone home early.
The win is North Bend’s second straight by the 10-run rule and is part of a run where North Bend has won five of six after dropping its first three games of the season to Crater and Marist Catholic by a combined four runs.
“I think they’re seeing the ball pretty good,” Horning said. “We’re looking forward to play a game like this midweek so we can be ready to go on the weekend against a good Eagle Point squad. They’re solid.”
North Bend visits Eagle Point on Saturday for a Midwestern League doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.