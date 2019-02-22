<h2>North Bend Lanes
Southern Oregon All-Stars Pro-Am
Adults (top 20 with prize money for top 10)
Dan Brookos 1665 ($80), Lisa Duryee 1647 ($60), Crystal Inhausen 1641 ($50), Bud Grant 1619 ($40), Bruce Walker 1615 ($35), Rachelle Tenderella 1604 ($35), Berrell Vinyard 1590 ($30), Kelly Pedrick 1589 ($30), Scott Anderson 1580 ($25), Jeremy Milburn 1578 ($25), Rick Inhausen 1577, Garrett Ball 1574, Ryan Fontes 1573, Mike Hoyt 1564, Steve Creech 1558, Whit Gantenbein 1557, Butch Shively 1548, Jill Woolard 1539, Terrence Carle 1537, LeRae Milburn 1537.
Juniors (top 10 with scholarship money for top six)
Chase Taylor 1697 ($40), Peyton Mattecheck 1644 ($30), Keegan Jelinek 1642 ($25), Zoey Tenderella 1614 ($20), Jeremiah Coney 1560 ($18), Konnor Jelinek 1560 ($18), Beck Kyelberg 1558, Riley Jones 1544, Claes Corneliussen 1541, Hunter Coney 1541.