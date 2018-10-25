<h2>North Bend Lanes
Oct. 15-21
HIGH GAME
Jack N Jill — Rodger Craddock 248, Bill McIntire 243, Daniel Brooks 213; Sierra Smith 214, Dani Minyard 199, Dede Lofthouse 186.
Young at Heart Seniors — Bob Nelson 245, Larry Zimin 227, Nick Boutin 224; Doris Forcia 210, Maxine Rowling 190, Betty Pruitt 176.
Monday Juniors — Hunter Coney 248, Mike Horn 235, Troy Liggett 216; Regan Foxworthy 170, Maddie Bollin 159, Kaelyn Hill 158.
Men's Coast — Dustin Hitner 269, Jordna Clark 246, Bill McIntire 245.
Senior Boomers — Alan Medeiros 243, Jonathan Tamala 239, George Dukovich 236; Karyn Swinderman 173, Judy Cutting 171, Marty Balogh 157.
Bay Area Hospital — Cary Gemignani 268, Tom Crawford 248, Randy Bennett 232; Betty Ice 190, Kathy Willett 174, Anita Church 168.
Cosmo — Kris Iveans 279, Shannon Weybright 221, Anne Jelinek 221.
Rolling Pins — Linda Nichols 224, Nancy Sterzinar 191, Maxine Rowling 187.
Primers Too Seniors — Bill McIntire 256, Berrel Vinyard 248, Bruce Walker 235, Nick Boutin 235; Linda Nichols 247, Shirley Cox 179, Jan Venable 176.
Cash Classic — Jonathan Tamala 268, Robert Taylor 266, Karl Daniel 256; Megan Durette 258, Shyla Sanne 246, Stacey Nelson 213.
Varsity — Andrew Simpson 279, Mark Mattecheck 276, Butch Shively 269.
NASCAR/Social — Alan Moen 170, Roy Marcum 164, Duane Londagin 158; Katy Londagin 152, MaryAnn Dub 147, Nancy Davidson 135.
Silver Tips Seniors — Nick Boutin 249, Scott Balogh 214, Bill Henderson 212; Doris Forcia 192, Mary Barnes 183, Dolores Fincher 181.
Timber — Bryan DeLomba 259, Tom Crawford 257, Jonathan Tamala 248; Kristen Wilkinson 202, Sherri O'Connor 182, Maurine Siambun-Dille 181.
Coast Guard Challenge — Casey Palmer 194, Seth Herrera 192, Mike Holt 169.
HIGH SERIES
Jack N Jill — Rodger Craddock 724, Bill McIntire 651, Daniel Brooks 603; Sierra Smith 531, Sherry Shepherd 520, Dede Lofthouse 503.
Young at Heart Seniors — Bob Nelson 641, Larry Zimin 615, Berrel Vinyard 607; Doris Forcia 501, Maxine Rowling 479, Janet Scritchfield 472.
Monday Juniors — Hunter Coney 642, Mike Horn 616, Zachary Hassett 574; Regan Foxworthy 469, Maddie Bollin 408, Zoey Tenderella 376.
Men's Coast — Dustin Hitner 677, Jordan Clark 668, Mehrdad Gerami 651.
Senior Boomers — Jonathan Tamala 690, Alan Medeiros 683, George Dukovich 610, Huck Coleman 610; Carol Roberts 454, Judy Cutting 447, Karyn Swinderman 446.
Bay Area Hospital — Tom Crawford 664, Cary Gemignani 655, Randy Bennett 606; Betty Ice 482, Anita Church 462, Kathy Willett 445.
Cosmo — Kris Iveans 581, Pam Smisek 526, Shannon Weybright 524.
Rolling Pins — Linda Nichols 621, Maxine Rowling 509, Judy Cutting 501.
Primers Too Seniors — Nick Boutin 663, Bill McIntire 639, Berrel Vinyard 624; Linda Nichols 629, Jan Venable 482, Shirley Cox 444.
Cash Classic — Kelly Swope 707, Bill Maguire 687, Trevor Sanne 668; Shyla Sanne 634, Stacey Nelson 604, Megan Durette 580.
Varsity — Butch Shively 738, Shawn McNally 669, Mark Mattecheck 668.
NASCAR/Social — Alan Moen 311, Sean Rochette 293, Roy Marcum 288; Katy Londagin 297, MaryAnn Dub 270, Nancy Davidson 263.
Silver Tips Seniors — Nick Boutin 649, Scott Balogh 580, Bill Henderson 572; Doris Forcia 533, Mary Barnes 503, Linda Nichols 492.
Timber — Jonathan Tamala 683, Tom Crawford 656, Rodger Craddock 634; Kristen Wilkinson 569, Maurine Siambun-Dille 488, Laura Devine 474.
Coast Guard Challenge — Toff Oliver 458, Todd Drake 450, Seth Herrera 437.