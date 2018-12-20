North Bend Lanes
Dec. 10-16
HIGH GAME
Jack-n-Jill — Tom Dill 269, Tommy MdGuire 226, Rodger Craddock 226; Sierra Smith 197, Julie Graham 194, Kathy MInyard 180.
Young at Heart Seniors — Steven McDonnell 265, Don Witeck 246, Nick Boutin 236; Mary Loss 191, Sandra McDonnell 190, Stephanie Barrett 184.
Monday Juniors — Troy Liggett 297, Zach Hassett 258, Kain Pryor 201; Regan Foxworthy 186, Maddie Bollin 168, Zoey Tenderella 159.
Men's Coast — Rodger Craddock 279, Jayse Morgan 276, Jordan Clark 269.
Senior Boomers — Huck Coleman 279, Scott Balogh 209, Alan Medeiros 209; Judy Cutting 194, Shirley Cox 177, Carol Roberts 176.
Bay Area Hospital — Cary Gemignani 231, Bruce Watts 214, Richard Thornhill 210; Jackie Christiansen 178, Betty Ice 168, Lisa Wooley 166.
Cosmo — Debbie Pense 236, Kyla Stuhlmiller 223, Anne Jelinek 207.
Rolling Pins — Betty Ice 197, Judy Cutting 182, Carol Paulson 177.
Primers Too Seniors — Dan Nyhof 256, Bill McIntire 238, Mike Hoyt 233; Linda Nichols 230, Trisha Stutz 190, Shirley Cox 186.
Cash Classic — Matt Weybright 289, Bryan Roberts 279, Steve McDonnell 277; Shyla Sanne 245, Kay Nelson 236, Lisa Duryee 210.
Men's Varsity — Kelly Milburn 289, Kyle Rose 259, Jordan Clark 258.
NASCAR/Social — Sean Rochette 210, Tony Dub 179, Jeremy Broussard 176; Katy Londagin 163, Soni Moen 161, Connie Norton 159.
Silver Tips Seniors — Huck Coleman 247, Eric Ahlgrim 233, Don Witeck 222; Linda Nichols 205, Doris Forcia 180, Sandra McDonnell 172.
Timber — Ron Schaar 246, Tom Lofthouse 216, Tom Crawford 214; Laura Devine 211, Samii McDougal 200, Maggie Strauss 186.
HIGH SERIES
Jack-n-Jill — Tom MCGuire 666, Tom Dill 662, Rodger Craddock 643; Kathy Minyard 517, Sierra Smith 511, Sherry Shepherd 469.
Young at Heart Seniors — Steven McDonnell 677, Mike Hoyt 614, Bill Maguire 599; Mary Loss 545, Sheryl Todd 503, Shirley Cox 479.
Monday Juniors — Troy Liggett 734, Zach Hassett 657, Kain Pryor 533; Regan Foxworthy 484, Maddie Bollin 453, Zoey Tenderella 422.
Men's Coast — Jordan Clark 721, Adam Slater 697, Jayse Morgan 682.
Senior Boomers — Huck Coleman 619, Scott Balogh 609, Alan Medeiros 590; Judy Cutting 497, Mary Loss 478, Randy Freeman 476.
Bay Area Hospital — Richard Thornhill 617, Cary Gemignani 614, Bruce Watts 567; Lisa Wooley 476, Jackie Christiansen 440, Betty Ice 432.
Cosmo — Debbie Pense 624, Kyla Stuhlmiller 603, Kris Iveans 555.
Rolling Pins — Betty Ice 514, Judy Cutting 490, Carol Paulson 455.
Primers Too Seniors — Dan Nyhof 693, Mike Hoyt 613, Bill McIntire 596; Linda Nichols 592, Trisha Stutz 507, Mary Barnes 491.
Cash Classic — Bryan Roberts 739, Matt Weybright 737, Robert Warrick 695; Kay Nelson 629, Shyla Sanne 571, Megan Duryette 543, Lisa Duryee 543.
Men's Varsity — Kelly Milburn 730, Jordan Clark 728, Kelly Swope 696.
NASCAR/Social — Tony Dub 335, Cris Mouser 323, Jeremy Broussard 314; Katy Londagin 324, Soni Moen 319, Dudi Wittwer 297.
Silver Tips Seniors — Scott Balogh 642, Huck Coleman 633, Eric Ahlgrim 628; Linda Nichols 575, Doris Forcia 473, Dolores Fincher 449.
Timber — Ron Schaar 647, Randy Hines 606, Tom Lofthouse 574; Laura Devine 601, Kris Iveans 493, Samii McDougal 464.