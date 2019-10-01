NORTH BEND — With top ranked North Eugene in town, the North Bend girls soccer team had its hands full on Tuesday night. Behind a constant push from the attack of the Highlanders (5-0-1), it was North Eugene taking a 2-0 victory over the Bulldogs (5-2), including a goal in the final minute of the game.
But with a close loss to a side that head coach Tony Picatti called “the best team in the state,” the Bulldogs were pleased with the final result.
“It’s a confidence builder. Don’t doubt yourself. We’re a small school, competing with the big boys,” said Picatti. “We’re excited and this right here shows the girls their talent level. We may not have 700 kids to choose from but the kids that we have are a good squad.”
Last season when the teams met, the No. 1 ranked Highlanders put away the Bulldogs to the tune of an 8-1 final score line. Knowing North Eugene’s penchant for scoring goals, North Bend entered this year’s contest focused on defense.
Moving dangerous striker Molly Picatti to a defensive role in front of the team’s back line, the Bulldogs were camped out behind the ball and were attempting to withstand North Eugene’s attack. Led by Sophie Cleland, North Eugene’s shots started coming and never stopped. The Highlanders outshot the Bulldogs 22-1 in the game.
“They did a good job at frustrating us, they put a lot of people behind the ball and that was difficult for us,” said North Eugene head coach Brandy Wormdahl. “Instead of calming down and moving the ball around a little bit and then attacking, we were just trying to shove it in there.
“(North Bend) had a ton of energy and I thought they played really hard and it was a good game.”
With the teams bunched up in North Eugene’s final third, a North Bend steal sprung the Bulldogs’ counterattack for the first time in the match. Before North Bend could get to the midfield line, the Bulldogs were dispossessed.
With North Bend out of its defensive shape for the first time all game, North Eugene’s Avery Wormdahl found Cleland up field who put away the shot from the right side of the box to give the visiting side a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.
“We definitely caught them when they were spread out and trying to transition,” said Cleland. “When a team puts so many people behind the ball it’s hard to sort of get forward because they are just packing it in the box. So we just try to move the ball around, spread them out, try to draw them farther out of their box and then we go up.”
For the remainder of the half the Highlanders continued to control the game as the team pushed forward. The defensive anchors of North Bend’s Charlise Stark, Katie Carver and Maya Cole continued to hold pat in addition to freshman Rachael Snyder at keeper who was continuously called into action.
“Even after the first goal, most teams after one goal scores they just get down on everyone but we, this time, kept our heads up and we just kept on pushing,” said Cole.
It was more of the same in the second half, an endless loop of North Eugene chances and North Bend defense clearances, until the Bulldogs moved Molly Picatti back out to her natural spot up front to challenge a North Eugene side that has allowed one goal all season.
Unable to build up possession against the Highlanders, North Bend frequently looked to play long to Picatti. It resulted in the Bulldogs getting the ball deep into North Eugene territory and a handful of chances that the Highlanders were able to sort out.
“Defensively, we were fine. We were fine. We hung and we knew what we were going to do and then the last 15 minutes we said hey, let’s open it,” said Tony Picatti. “And we challenged them, their keeper was nervous. We feel great. ... Take us lightly, you’ll get a surprise.”
In the final five minutes, it initially appeared Cleland had her second goal of the night when her beautifully placed top corner free kick was called back because it was an indirect kick. The second goal came minutes later when North Eugene’s Abbey Sellars juked her way behind the defense for a goal with 1:15 left to play.
“Our seniors really picked us up, you know. Both seniors scored so that was good and eventually we got the win which is what we were hoping for,” said Brandy Wormdahl.
North Bend travels to fourth-ranked Crescent Valley (4-2) on Thursday before a bye. League play resumes for the Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 12 at home against Springfield (3-3-2).