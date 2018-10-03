NORTH BEND — The North Bend Fire Department’s annual Fire Prevention Month open house will be taking place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the main fire station, 1880 McPherson St., North Bend. This year’s national fire prevention month theme is 'Look, Listen and Learn ... be aware, fire can happen anywhere.”
The event will feature free hot dogs, soda and ice cream, in addition to face painting and antique fire truck rides. The 2018 Miss Flame court will be distributing fire and life safety handouts along with Sparky the Fire Dog. Plastic fire helmets will also available for children.
For more information, call the North Bend Fire Department at 541-756-8580.