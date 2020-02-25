It was a successful weekend for South Coast bowlers at the Oregon High School state bowling. Competing in Salem last Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the North Bend boys finished second as a team while the Marshfield girls took home fifth place.
Additionally, North Bend freshman Kian Pryor was named MVP of the entire tournament.
“It’s crazy. That was just completely — what just happened? I honestly didn’t think I did that good,” said Pryor who recorded 30 strikes and 19 spares in 54 frames but was quick to point out his rare misses. “I did really good but I missed some spares and that was it. That was like, come on man, I could have got those.”
The Bulldogs, seeded No. 1 with a 272-pin lead over second after qualifying, went into the weekend with high hopes of a state title. But on Sunday, it was Wilsonville working from the consolation bracket to beat North Bend twice in a row in the double-elimination tournament to claim the title.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to hold them off,” said North Bend head coach Rod Duryee. “They had to beat us twice and they were on fire and we couldn’t catch a break. ... Still a great season and the boys are already talking about starting practice for next year.”
The Bulldogs cruised right along to the championship with a first round 400-363 win over Sprague and a 426-297 victory over Crater in the second round. In the third round the Bulldogs met Wilsonville for the first time of the day and it was North Bend capturing a 409-298 victory. North Bend then beat Grants Pass 401-348 to go to the championship round.
Through that point, North Bend had averaged 200 or better in each two-game match in the bracket, the matches played in the Baker format where five bowlers on the team alternate frames.
“Our games were kind of low. I honestly felt that we could have done better as a whole team,” said Pryor. “We definitely could have done better, we should have done better but it is what it is.”
Against Wilsonville in the championship the Bulldogs had their lowest scoring match of the day with 419-333 loss. With the state title on the line, Wilsonville then won again with a score of 419-406.
“I have three more years to do this. I have three more years to go to state until I’m gone. I feel like our players are just going to get better and better and better as we go on,” said Pryor. “I’m kind of excited for next year because our team is definitely going to be better.”
In 50 frames North Bend’s Chase Taylor recorded 23 strikes and 19 spares while Keegan Jelinek had 21 strikes and 16 spares in 44 frames.
The Marshfield girls — hoping for a top-five finish in state — were right on track after finishing third in qualifying. The Pirates then came out firing in the first round as they beat Hillsboro 403-240. Marshfield’s score of 403 was the highest score from any team throughout the bracket.
“They came together as a team and stayed together as a team. They uplifted everything, I was so proud of them,” said Marshfield head coach Dan Brooks.
In the second round Marshfield beat eventual third place finishers Siuslaw 355-277 before facing eventual champion Cottage Grove in round three. The Lions went on to beat the Pirates by 10 pins, 359-349.
Both Siuslaw and Cottage Grove were league rivals for the Pirates, showing the strength of the district.
After the loss to Cottage Grove, the Pirates defeated Crater 362-319 before again coming up 10 pins short, this time against Siuslaw in a 320-310 loss.
“The girls said that I jinxed them and that I should never have talked about finishing fifth place because that’s where we ended up,” said Brooks.
“It was a good experience. They’re excited to make it to state next year and that’s all they’re talking about, making it back to state next year. They’re already making plans on what they need to do to do it.”
Marshfield’s Emma-Scott Adams was the top bowler for the Pirates as she picked up 18 strikes and 26 spares in 60 frames. Makayla Goble finished with 22 strikes and 19 spares in 60 frames. In 56 frames Taylor Stephens had 18 strikes and 18 spares.
While the focus for North Bend and Marshfield was in the team competition, the three days of bowling began with individual scratch singles. For the girls, Stephens took second place while Goble claimed fifth. For the boys, Pryor took 10th place.