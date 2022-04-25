The Coos Housing Access Program will host a Non-Profit Board Training with Alison Hart, on Thursday, May 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay.
Hart is principal at A. Hart Associates and brings to the table more than 30 years of experience leading and developing organizations. This program will cover the key components to high-performing volunteer boards to include 1) the role differences between boards, committees and staff 2) a board member’s fiduciary responsibilities and 3) Insight into the proper use of this most valuable asset—the volunteer board member.
This session will be in-person at the Coos History Museum with doors opening at 5 p.m. The 2-½ hour session will begin at 5:30 pm and end at 8. Questions about the training can be directed to CHAP President Marcia Hart at cooshousing@gmail.com.
Registration is $15, to include food and beverage before the session. Tickets are available for purchase at the Coos History Museum, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by calling 541-756-6320. Seating is limited, so register early.
Coos Housing Access Program is an organization created to help establish a housing trust fund and to ensure that Coos County households have access to quality and safe housing. Established in 2021 as a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, CHAP's commitment is to making meaningful changes in housing. For information about CHAP, email cooshousing@gmail.com.
