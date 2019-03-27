April Fools'!
Children, and a few adults, will be playing pranks to fool people next week to “celebrate” April Fools' Day. But people are sometimes inadvertently fooled by mistaken ideas about nature.
Here’s a sample of “nature facts” that just aren’t true —
“Porcupines can throw their quills.” Porcupine quills are modified hairs: porcupines can no more throw their quills than you can throw your hair. Porcupine quills are loosely attached and come out easily, however, and a quick flick of a quill-covered tail can knock a few loose or, if you’re too close, can slap you with quills that immediately imbed.
“Lichens are parasites on trees.” Lichens are a combination of at least one fungus and a photosynthesizing, green partner. Since the green partner makes its own food and the fungus gets its food from the green partner, the combination — the lichen — takes nothing from the tree except space.
“The dark side of the moon…” We see only one side of the moon from Earth because the moon rotates only once as it orbits the Earth, with one side always facing us. All sides of the moon get sunlight as it rotates.
“The spots on the back of a lady beetle indicate its age.” The number of spots on a lady beetle (aka “ladybug”) is an indicator of species, not age or sex.
“Cutting an earthworm in half will generate two earthworms.” Cutting an earthworm in half will kill the earthworm. However, in a few other complex animals, the two parts of a halved individual may each regenerate to form two full individuals — many seastars and the (nearly-microscopic) planaria are examples.
“Lemmings commit mass suicide by jumping off cliffs into the ocean.” Sometimes population booms can lead groups of European lemmings to migrate across the countryside, seeking less crowded areas. Such groups have been seen swimming across creeks and streams, and it is believed they might mistake the edge of a quiet sea or bay and lumber in to swim across the water — but accidentally drown from cold or exhaustion before finding land.
“Lightning never strikes the same place twice.” Except for the joke that “after a lightning strike, the lace isn’t there anymore,” lightning often strikes the same tree, mountain-top, antenna, etc. over and over through time.
“Duck quacks don’t echo.” While I imagine few ducks stand at a clifftop and quack, duck-quack frequencies echo just fine.
“Earwigs will crawl into your ears to burrow into your brain and lay eggs.” Earwigs prefer dark hiding places, like ears, and they’re ear-canal shaped, but it’s exceedingly rare for an earwig to actually crawl into a person’s ear. And if an earwig were to wander into your ear, it’s exploring — it can’t burrow into your brain, nor would it lay eggs there (despite what you’ve seen in a Star Trek movie).
“Bats are blind.” Bats can see; they also echolocate and can therefore navigate in the dark — and that’s so impressive we tend to overlook their vision.
“Bats will get caught in your hair.” Bats might swoop above people, possibly aiming for insects that are drawn to the humans, but bats have no interest in human hair.
“You can catch warts from a toad.” Human warts are caused by viruses, toad warts are not caused by viruses and are not transferable. (In some toads, the warts generate toxins that thwart possible predators.)
“If a groundhog sees its shadow on February 2nd, it means four more weeks of winter.” The story is compelling, but the weather records aren’t.
“You can predict the upcoming winter by the width of the red band on a wholly bear caterpillar.” Since the red band widens a little as the caterpillar grows, the red band is a more reliable report of the feeding conditions the previous spring and summer.
I doubt these are purposeful pranks: most of these misunderstandings are the result of hasty observations or making false connections in ignorance. (“Warts can be contagious, toads have warts, therefore…”) Most of us have believed something that seemed so right, but turned out to be false because of our ignorance, incomplete information, or wishful thinking. We humans really want to see meaning or connection in everything — whether it’s legitimate or not.
A little more knowledge or experience, and a bit of skepticism, can replace the tempting fable with the better fact — and can keep us from being fooled.
