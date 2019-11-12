BANDON — The Night of 10,000 Lights returns to Old Town Bandon for its eighth year on Saturday, Nov. 30. Many of the traditional Christmas activities of the Night of 10,000 Lights will be continued that afternoon and evening.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at Washed Ashore from 3 to 5 p.m. for pictures with the kids. As usual, local photographer Gary Edmiston will be providing those photos free of charge.
The traditional wine/nog walk will be returning as well. Glasses and maps will be available for purchase at Washed Ashore from 3 to 5 p.m.
The wine/nog walk is all part of Small Business Saturday. Many merchants will be providing refreshments and activities, so drop on in to get an early start on Christmas shopping. Free shopping bags, cookies and cider will be available where the glasses are sold at Washed Ashore. Everyone is welcome to also join the carolers as they wander from store to store.
Back by popular demand is Shop Bandon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spend $60 during Shop Bandon and bring those receipts to the Visitor Center to redeem for a free commemorative glass or large yard ornament from the Bandon Chamber of Commerce. There is a limit of four gifts total per person, items are first-come, first-served and quantities are limited. Receipts must be dated between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 30 to be redeemed for the free gifts and all businesses in Bandon qualify, excluding utilities, groceries, contracted services, prescriptions and gas stations. The Visitor Center will be open until 4 p.m. Nov. 30, and on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
"The idea is to encourage people to stay in Bandon and shop and connect customers with our local economy," said interim Chamber Director Margaret Pounder. "We hope they will become loyal customers who return throughout the year."
This year’s Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with Wild Rivers Coast Alliance Executive Director Jim Seeley having the honor of lighting the tree.
Further details will be forthcoming. Don't forget to mark your calendars now for the Christmas Lights Parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Call 541-551-1663 for details.