COOS BAY — The Armchair Film Adventures series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in the Myrtlewood Meeting Room. This month’s feature is an installment from Globetrekker USA, “The Deep South.”
Situated in the south east corner of the USA, the states of Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi are also known as the Bible Belt. It is home to the civil rights movement and the birth place of the blues, but its greatest boast is simply good old southern hospitality. Traveler Ian Wright goes trekking in the Great Smokey Mountains, before driving south to Atlanta, Georgia. He then catches the bus to Tuskegee, Alabama and the idyllic beaches of the Gulf shores. Traveling down Highway 61 through Vicksburg and Clarksdale, he ends his journey in Memphis, Tennessee. Along the way he visits the birthplace of Martin Luther King, indulges in some comforting soul food, takes a ride on the Memphis Queen, Mississippi's legendary steamboat, attends the annual re-enactment of the battle of Fort Morgan, the last battle of the Civil War, and experiences Elvis week in Memphis, an annual pilgrimage for thousands of "The Kings" fans
Everyone is welcome at this program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. No admission is charged and refreshments will be provided. Call 541-269-1101 for further information about this program. The library is located at 525 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.