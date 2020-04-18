June 20, 1947 - April 9, 2020
Zenda Kay (Spurgeon) Treaster passed away at the age of 72 on April 9, 2020 in Gilbert Ariz. from pneumonia and complications of cancer. She says, “All of life is a grand adventure and what begins for me now is another grand adventure. Be true to your heart and live by the golden rule.” No formal services are planned. Zenda asks that you remember her in your own way in your own favorite outdoor setting. Share memories or create your own ceremony, such as a tree planting or a donation to an environmental or endangered species organization.
Zenda was born in North Bend and grew up in the Englewood area. After graduating from Marshfield High School, she went on to graduate from Oregon State University with a B.S. in Psychology and later Georgia State University with her M.B.A. Zenda worked in a corporate role with Coca-Cola and later followed her heart for service to be a caregiver and director of social services in long-term care before retirement in Mesa, Ariz. A lover of travel and the outdoors, her perfect day would include camping, birdwatching, and hiking in the Oregon woods or desert southwest. Her spirit of ‘sisu’ allowed her to rise and meet her greatest life challenge in battling back Stage IV head/ neck cancer in 2005 and enjoying remission for a number of years.
She is survived by her daughters, Jana Langseth of Mesa Ariz. and Hilary Langseth Santillan and her husband Joshua Santillan of Bedford, Texas; grandchildren, Carter Liu, Sage Liu, and Cole Liu of Mesa Ariz. and Cedric Santillan and Cameron Santillan of Bedford Texas; brother, John Frye of Bend Ore., sisters, Kathryn Fernandez of Tacoma Wash. and Janet Groefsema of Lakewood Wash.
Zenda is preceded in death by her parents, Archie Lee and Esther Alena (Forslund) Spurgeon.
