Paddle photo
Courtesy photo

The stoke level is predicted to be high for the World Tour Paddling Film Festival.

Not only will festival-goers get to watch a variety of paddle-related films featuring kayaks, rafts, canoes and fishing guides, they will also have the chance to participate in a community paddle, win raffle prizes and score some good deals at a gear swap.

Paddle photo 3
kayaks
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments