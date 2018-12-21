According to the National Weather Service, a series of storms will impact Southern Oregon preceding Christmas Day.
None of these storms will are expected to be especially strong, but the unsettled weather will cause wintry driving conditions on the high passes of the Cascades and parts of Highway 97 from Saturday evening through Christmas Eve. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Monday for the Cascades region above 4,500 feet.
Winds will be gusty at the coast Saturday evening and for the Shasta Valley but winds are not forecast to be especially strong. Coos County is expected to get around two inches of rain out of the pre-Christmas storm.