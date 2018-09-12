WINCHESTER BAY — RV travelers looking for a place to camp with plenty of amenities for the family, as well a spectacular views of the Oregon Coast should gear their search to the Winchester Bay RV Resort at Salmon Harbor Marina.
"We're kind of a hidden gem," said Salmon Bay Marina Harbor Master Paul Stallard. "Our peak times are June, July and August. We have a lot of returning visitors every year, but we also get new clientele from all over the country."
Salmon Harbor is one of the largest fishing ports on the West Coast and because of this, the resort has a full service marina, and it operates its own charter service.
"We send out about 30 trips a day and each boat holds 8-10 people," Stallard said. "We have 27 guides who register at our office."
The resort welcomes all fisherman, even those not camping at the resort.
"Tue want to know where to catch the big fish? We see people pulling out salmon, tuna and lingcod during their respective seasons," Stallard said.
Two crab docks at the end of the marina are available for those wanting to catch the tasty crustaceans.
There are also 500 boat slips for those vacationers with their own fishing boats. In addition to the RV campsites, the resort also can accommodate dry campers with 124 dry campsites available.
The resort also has several restaurants, including La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, a pizza parlor and a Double D's Restaurant.
Campers are also welcome during the off season months of summer.
"We promote special events to attract campers during those months," said Stallard.
Such special events include showing showing college football, including the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers. The resort also hosts barbecues and potluck dinners. Salmon Bay Marina also has several souvenir shops for guests. The resort hosts Civil War games and holds game nights for visiting families.
Winchester Bay RV Resort's office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 100 Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay. To make a reservation and for more information, please call 541-0287 or Salmon Marina at 541-271-3407.