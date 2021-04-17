Waterfalls. That single word conjures up ideas or memories in all of us.
I am no different. When I heard there were waterfalls near Coos Bay, my memories went back to my childhood. As a child growing up in Colorado Springs, Colo. and later as a teen in Denver, my parents took me to see Seven Falls several times.
All these years later, those memories came in to mind when I learned about Golden and Silver Waterfalls State Natural Area.
Our visit was exactly what I had hoped. We visited on a cool Saturday morning when only a handful of others were in the area.
From the main parking area, there are three trails that lead to either the golden or silver waterfall. We took the two shorter ones, although on my next visit, the longer trail is first on the list.
The two shorter trails, both less than a mile, are easy walks, even with young children. As we made our way back, we followed a the small Glenn Creek, which was full of crystal clear water. It was peaceful and mostly quiet, even with a few others on the trail.
Before long, you can hear the water cascading off the falls. The roar it makes as it crashes into the rocks below is recognizable long before you see the falls themselves.
Even with memories in my mind, nothing can prepare you for the first glimpse of the waterfalls themselves. The water roaring over the falls is spectacular. The sights, the sounds, the mist thrown up in the air is almos magical.
Standing there and watching, hearing and almost feeling the falls is well worth the drive. We visited the Golden falls first, standing alone for about 10 minutes as the water roared by.
We then hiked back to the parking lot and headed the other direction toward the Silver falls. The scenery was different as you head uphill, but the experience was almost identical. A short hike through dense woods with the Silver Creek right next to you.
You hear the falls first and before long, it appears in front of you. The stunning display of nature’s power and beauty is awe inspiring.
As you hike up to the silver falls, keep in mind at one time, log trucks drive that same route. Hard to believe.
The third trail, which is a little longer at almost three miles roundtrip, takes you to the top of the golden falls, where you can see the water cascading over from above. I can’t wait to experience that one.
A few notes of warning. As anyone who has been to the Golden and Silver Waterfalls can attest to, getting there is half the excitement. The final three miles are on a small, dirt road that in parts is not wide enough to let cars pass. So go slow, be prepared to back up and scoot over as far as possible. It’s not an easy drive, but it’s worth it when you see the falls themselves.
Second, you can get really close to the falls if you want to, but be cautious. Because there is always mist in the air from the water crashing at the bottom, the rocks around the falls are always slippery. We chose to stay back a little just to be safe.
To reach the Golden and Silver Waterfalls, follow East Fork Millicoma Road through Allegany and continue straight. The road will end at the parking lot to the falls.
