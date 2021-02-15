The North Bend City Council will likely ask voters to approve a tax levy to keep the city pool open, but which package will not be decided for a few more weeks.
Last Monday, the council discussed two options for a levy, a smaller one just for the pool and a larger option that would include the pool, community center and all city parks. The package the council chooses to send to voters will be set up for five years, with an emphasis on fixing infrastructure issues that are hampering the long-term viability of the pool.
The first option, which would only fund pool operations, would cost property owners 69 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Based on the average home value in North Bend, that would equate to $125 a year.
The second option, to fund the entire parks system, would cost taxpayers $1.82 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Members of the council again asked if there was a chance to find an outside agency to run the pool, which could limit the cost of the city.
“There’s a real question if us outsourcing it really saves any costs,” City Administrator David Milliron said. “You have to question whether you can save any money with outsourcing it.”
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff said she has heard of another possible option.
“I’ve heard a suggestion that there is interest in forming a nonprofit,” she said. “I haven’t really studied this, but I understand there is interest in a nonprofit that would go about building a fund to support the pool long-term.”
Milliron said there is a group of people considering that option.
“I’ve been approached about creating a nonprofit to potentially take it over,” he said.
“They were working on a business plan. No benefactors have come, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t do a capital campaign.”
The group that operates the Mingus pool in Coos Bay was approached, but they said they could not take it over right now.
“Right now, we have to look at everything and look at how to efficiently run the pool to get 20 more years out of it,” Milliron said. “We’ll always have some expense. That’s just the reality of running a pool.”
Milliron said there were options for funding other elements, specifically the community center. He said if the council chose to move the senior center into the community center, it would open grant funding that could make repairs and cover some of the expenses of the facility.
With the council forced to make a decision this month in order to get the question to voters in May, Noordhoff said the city should be cautious with its proposal.
“A year ago, the second $15 for the public safety fee got rejected by voters,” she said. “A lot of people have a bad taste in their mouths because of that. You might run into resistance with a levy that’s too broad.”
Mayor Jessica Engelke agreed, but said North Bend has no option but to consider a new tax.
“It’s going to be difficult to pass,” she said. “Things cost money and as a community, when you don’t have the money to pay for them, we have to consider these plans.”
Regardless of what package the council chooses, council members said it would be up to them to educate the community on the value of funding the pool and parks. By law, city staff can only explain facts around the ballot questions, but elected officials have the authority to take sides and argue for or against issues.
“You as council members can campaign your little butts off, but staff cannot,” City Attorney Jane Stebbins said.
Councilor Eric Gleason said he was in favor of the larger package, even if it presented a bigger challenge.
“It’s obvious not only is the pool losing a lot of money, but so is parks and the community center,” Gleason said. “If we can educate properly, we can make it clear there are huge losses for the city, but we want to make sure it’s here for the community. We have community leaders who love the parks. We just have to remind them how much we love them.
“I do agree the 69 cents is easier to swallow than $1.82. In my opinion, we need to go bigger than smaller. In my opinion, it might be easier to educate on a much grander scale.”
When asked why the council needed to rush to get the issue on the May ballot, Milliron said the goal would be to get all the infrastructure work at the pool done while it was closed for COVID.
“If we want to have the pool open next fiscal year, we need to have one of these two options,” Engelke said. “This is really one of the only avenues if we want to keep the items open for people to use unless someone has a money tree.”
With two members of the council missing during the work session, the five remaining members decided to wait until they could make a decision as a group. The issue of calling for an election will be on the Feb. 23 council agenda, and members will try to decide which package to side with during a work session Feb. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In