COOS COUNTY — Helping their fellow military service members in need despite the wide range of coronavirus-related shutdowns is still a top priority for many local area veteran organizations and nonprofits.
Across Coos County, businesses, organizations and community members have all been impacted by the state’s mandates to help stop and slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus including numerous groups focused on helping veterans.
Operation Rebuild Hope’s Executive Director Patrick Wright talked with The World on Wednesday to discuss the impacts the nonprofit organization is facing in relation to the state’s stay-at-home order.
According to Wright, work on the female housing unit at the “Timberwolves Den,” which will with provide emergency housing to female veterans, has come to halt as volunteers and staff are following the social distance guidelines put forth by state and local health officials.
Restoration work at Bryan’s Home, the organization’s transitional home for homeless veterans, has also been limited. Despite feeling the challenges and struggles with being able to keep its organization operational and afloat during hard times, Wright said the group is still here for veterans and is still providing a number of support services.
ORH remains committed to helping homeless veterans in need of housing by giving them a place to stay in the men’s unit of the “Timberwolves Den,” said Wright. Veterans are being screened for symptoms consistent with the coronavirus before being admitted into the housing units as a way to limit exposure to other occupants.
In collaboration with Oregon Coast Community Action, veterans will still be referred to their services for additional housing assistance and vouchers. Veterans in need of home repair projects or yard work are still encouraged to call ORH, said Wright. The organization is still active on its Facebook page as well as its website for veterans needing to reach out.
ORH’s “Honor 22” program will also continue on. The organization created the program last year as a way to raise local awareness of veteran suicides in Coos County. According to Wright, the organization will usually host a suicide prevention training seminar around town, but due to the gathering restrictions currently in place that will likely not happen.
However, he said the organization will move its efforts online to its Facebook page to keep veterans and community members engaged and connected with one another.
“We know the veterans we work with personally that continue to struggle and we reach out to them directly,” said Wright.
Wright, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who completed three combat deployments to Iraq, has been open with community members and fellow veterans about his past personal struggles with homelessness, suicidal ideations and PTSD.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold around the state, Wright admits it’s not only impacted his organization, but his mental health as well.
“All of this kind of triggers my survival mode,” he said. “I have to make sure I have enough to take care of my family and I start already planning all these contingencies in my head, ‘well if this happens I can do this or if that happens I could do that,’ so I’m trying to plan out scenarios ahead of time in my head which does affect everything else.”
“When I’m all about, ‘how am I going to prepare for this to make sure me and my family are safe?’ I also am not thinking about other things that I need to do. So, it has a direct impact and it does start to trigger PTSD for me.”
Noting that all veterans have their own unique experiences and struggles, Wright said he’s limited the amount of media and repeated news he’s taking in as well as begun working on overdue projects around his home.
On ORH’s Facebook page, Wright said the organization has challenged other veterans in Coos County to stay active in their own homes and share with them what projects and things they’re working on during the state’s stay-at-home order.
“You can still get outside of your house, of course practicing social distancing, and use this time to maybe work on projects that you’ve been wanting to do like build a bench or dog house,” said Wright. “We still encourage people to go outside.”
Now more than ever is also the best time to reach out and check in with veterans or anyone in your life who may be struggling with PTSD or other mental health issues, said Wright. He recommended one way people can do that is through mobile app known as “Operation Pop Smoke,” which was developed by former U.S. Marine Sgt. Aaron Quinonez to serve as a first-aid response tool for veterans suffering with mental health issues.
“This is the time when they need you the most so reach out those people and check on them even if they say they're okay still check on them,” he said. “We’ll be doing more posts online to get more people involved and check in with people… I’m just super proud of our community and all the essential personnel who are still working. We’re extremely grateful.”
Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach, a nonprofit organization in Coos County, dedicated to meeting the needs of veterans and their families, has also worked to continue its services over the state’s mandated restrictions.
The organization, which is housed out of the Pony Village Mall in North Bend, offers a wide range of services some of which includes helping veterans file disability claims, obtain military records and other legal documents as well as provides them with referrals for housing, legal and counseling services.
SOVO board president Matthew Fare, a U.S. Air Force veteran who later joined the Army National Guard, explained its staff is continuing and meeting veterans’ needs as much as possible. The majority of the services the organization provides can be done remotely via telephone, he said.
According to Fare, with the help of Tom Benz, the organization’s treasurer, operations such as checking the office’s mailbox and voicemail for inquiries is still taking place. The two he said will make home visits when necessary for situations that require signatures or an in-person meeting.
“It’s just not as convenient as it used to be, but we’re still here to help,” said Fare. “… I’m an operate by faith not fear kind of guy… we’re not afraid to step out and help someone and it’s not being irresponsible because we’re still taking the necessary precautions. It’s a warrior mentally it goes right to our bones.”
SOVO works closely with ORH to help veterans in all types of situations acquire the services they need. The group recently collaborated to help a stranded veteran whose military-grade vehicle broke down in Empire get back on the road.
Fare said he encourages veterans to reach out to its office at 541-756-8718 or visit its website at http://sovoservesvets.org/. The organization recently received two grant each for $4,500 to provide taxi and bus vouchers to veterans in need of emergency transportation as well as veterans experiencing financial hardship get some extra help in its “A Hand up, not a Hand out” program.
Crisis hotlines/resources
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, you can contact the Coos County 24-hour crisis hotline at 541-266-6800 or 1-888-543-5763. You can also contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In