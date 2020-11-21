The Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Unlimited is a joint venture of Coos History Museum, Coos Bay Public Library and North Bend Public Library. It was formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. The club will meet the second Thursday of each month.
The December meeting will be an opportunity for members to meet and discuss our next title, selected by book club members, Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. Suggestions for future readings will come from members of Unlimited.
Registration is free. Those interested are invited to attend meeting as there is no obligation to stay. To join, go to https://tinyurl.com/y63w4r35. For information, call 541-756-6320 x216 or email education@cooshistory.org. After signing up, participants will be sent link for Zoom meeting.
