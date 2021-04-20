Coos Bay Public Library will co-host a Quick Class, It's Zucchini Zoodle Time!, by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach, Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. Class will be held Tuesday, May 18 from 3 - 3:30 p.m. online via Zoom.
Perhaps one of the most versatile vegetables — come find out all there is to know about zucchini. Discover exciting ways to cook with zucchini, sneaking it into and replacing it with common everyday foods.
This class is FREE and open to everyone. Please register by going to https://is.gd/XyQUt4
