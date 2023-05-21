Wildfire season

Wildfires can quickly spread across land up into trees challenging residents and firefighters.

 Courtesy

The already active 2023 wildfire season is underway as the most concerning summer months approach. After early spring fires in the New Jersey Pine Barrens and Wisconsin, record-breaking temperatures are scorching the Pacific Northwest and melting the California snowpack, while evacuation orders for the Las Tusas Fire in New Mexico are just being lifted. Federal wildland firefighters are busy: training new hires, traveling to battle blazes in Alberta, Canada, and defending communities across the Southwest. Meanwhile, the future of their profession is at stake.

 

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments