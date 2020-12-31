Dear Readers,
Beginning the week of Jan. 3, you’ll be getting your weekend news a day earlier in The World!
What had been our Saturday newspaper will now publish on Fridays. So that week, you’ll receive your newspaper on Tuesday the 5th and Friday the 8th.
And this change will allow us to deliver both weekly editions on business days, meaning we’ll be available in our Coos Bay office to provide customer service to our subscribers.
Receiving the paper on Friday will give our readers more time to plan their weekend activities found in The World’s print edition.
Meantime, the past six months have taught us that our subscribers are avid online readers - but the newspaper’s e-editions appearing on those days when there’s no print edition are not as well read. So, we’ll continue to post an electronic version of the newspaper to our website for the two days per week we print a newspaper, but we’ll discontinue posting the e-editions on non-publishing days.
If you would like to receive a daily email listing current headlines, you can sign up at the bottom of theworldlink.com by entering your email address.
You can also sign up for breaking news alerts, and twice-weekly emails for the e-editions.
Following us on social media is an easy way to keep up with local news. On Twitter, follow @TheWorldLink, and “like” our Facebook page at facebook.com/theworldnewspaper.
If you need help activating your website access and E-Paper account, please contact our customer service department at 541-266-6047 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
If you are not a subscriber to The World, please consider becoming one to support local journalism. You can contact us at the phone number or web link listed above.
Thank you again for your support.
Ben Kenfield
Publisher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In