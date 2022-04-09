When students in the North Bend High School culinary arts program wanted to help Ukrainians suffering due to war with Russia, Chef Frank Murphy knew what they could do - wood-fired pizzas.
After two years of being locked down due to COVID-19, the timing was perfect for the culinary students to do what they are known for - making pizzas.
And this time, they were helping the millions of Ukrainians forced to flee from their country due to the war.
On Saturday, for the first time in two years, the culinary students set up their tents, grill and other equipment with the hopes of raising money for World Central Kitchen. Volunteers with World Central Kitchen are currently feeding Ukrainian refugees, providing more than 3 million meals to those who have fled their homes.
While the students were excited about making pizzas again, what they never expected was the turnout by the community. As students set up, more than a hundred people lined up to get a pizza. And every penny was donated to World Central Kitchen.
"This is an organization, if we ever have a problem here, we want them to come here and feed people," Murphy said.
As the students rushed to take orders, make pizzas, cook them, box them and hand them out, Murphy watched closely but let the students do most of the work. He said he was happy just to have the students cooking for others again.
"The pandemic messed things up," Murphy said. "Usually the seniors train the juniors, who train the sophomores, who train the freshmen. Now, we're all training. We've even had some past students who showed up to help."
Murphy said more than 40 students signed up to participate in the event, some who weren't even in the culinary arts programs.
"You never say now," Murphy said. "If a kid wants to come, they don't have to be in culinary."
With the goal of raising money, Murphy said the community really stepped up. In addition to more than 100 people who bought pizzas at $10 each, the Knights of Columbus donated $500 and Greg and Barbara Ruger agreed to match the first $1,000 the students raised.
"If we sell everything, we'll clear $5,000," Murphy said.
And again, every cent is being donated to World Central Kitchen. Murphy said World Central Kitchen will go anywhere when tragedy strikes to cook for those in need. They were in Southern California after severe wildfires, Louisiana after a hurricane cause flooding and even Haiti when an earthquake devastated the country.
In addition to raising money, Murphy said the event was an opportunity to teach the students.
"This is a business, and they're learning to run that," Murphy said. "That's why I try to step back a little and let them run it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In