The Oregon Supreme Court affirmed July 26 that a removal fill permit issued by the Department of State Lands (DSL) to the Port of Coos Bay in 2011 was validly granted.
Environmental groups Sierra Club, Greenpeace and Friends of Living Oregon Waters called on the court to review the permit issued by the director of the DSL to make sure it was given out correctly and following state statute. The review challenged a previous ruling from the Court of Appeals, which also found the permit was issued correctly.
The permit allowed the Port of Coos Bay to remove 1.75 million cubic yards of material from Coos Bay in connection to a multi-user, multi-berth water marine terminal. The area would allow for increased access of larger ships.
Petitioners argued that the DSL did not consider the negative effects of operating the terminal and that the use of the word “project” in the state statue should have required them to look at the potential risks in its operation.
However, the court found that the statute (ORS 196.825) only required the DSL to consider the negative effects of the fill or removal of material from the water in its construction not operation.
Port of Coos Bay’s Chief Executive Officer John Burns said he was glad the state supreme court found the previous ruling appropriate and that the DSL had performed its tasks as intended by the legislature.
In 2012, Coos Waterkeeper made the original appeal to the state for the permit along with the other groups, but according to former executive director David Petrie the group withdrew from the suit. Petrie said after doing some more research the group didn’t think there was much merit to its case and that in fact the DSL did appear to follow the regulatory process.
“I told everybody there was no reason to proceed,” said Petrie. “I feel confident the management of the project is going to meet all the requirements for environmental and safety review.”
As of now, the Coos Waterkeeper organization is no longer active. The group was developed as a way to protect Coos Bay’s waterways and promote a healthy ecosystem.
Law organization and nonprofit Earthjustice represented the environmental groups. An attempt to contact Jan Hasselman, the lawyer involved in the appeal, for a comment was made, but he could not be reached in time for publication.
The state court ultimately concluded the analysis from DSL was correct as well as the previous ruling from the Court of Appeals.