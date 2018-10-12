MARCOLA — Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.
Doug Davis, 80, was last seen around 1 p.m. walking away from his residence in the Wendling Road area of Marcola. Mr. Davis was reported missing by his family. He suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s Disease, and can easily become confused and lost. Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Mohawk Valley Fire District have been searching for Mr. Davis throughout the night.
Davis is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 185 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a medium blue pullover sweatshirt, loose fitting blue jeans, and brown slip-on shoes. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to check their properties, including inside outbuildings and vehicles for any sign of Mr. Davis.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4141.