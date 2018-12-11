ASHLAND — Search and rescue teams have located missing snowboarder Eli Kepsel.
Eli is alive and speaking with rescuers. He is en route to receive medical attention for mild hypothermia, according a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Eli Kepsel, 27, went to Mt. Ashland on Sunday morning but did not return.
On Monday a family member called to report Kepsel missing. Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol members found Kepsel’s vehicle was still parked at the ski area. SAR staff and volunteers actively checked likely routes on the mountain beyond the ski area.